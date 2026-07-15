/UK plans default social media curfew for 16 & 17-year-olds

Starting spring 2027, UK teens aged 16 and 17 will find their favourite apps switched off by default between midnight and 6am — with infinite scrolling and autoplay disabled too. The catch? They can simply flip the setting back on themselves. Critics call it toothless; the government points to a 300-teen trial that showed real gains in sleep and focus. It follows last month's full social media ban for under-16s, making the UK just the second country after Australia to go this far.