UK man admits 'threatening to kill' Queen Elizabeth II

A 21-year-old man in the United Kingdom (UK) pleaded guilty at London's Old Bailey court on Friday (February 3) to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail admitted the offences after he was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of the castle to the west of London on Christmas day in 2021. Queen Elizabeth II was at the castle with her family on the day of the intrusion.