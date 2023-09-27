UK forces back its EV transition plans, new petrol and diesel cars to be sold until 2035

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Recently, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government will push back the ban on the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos