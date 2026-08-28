/U.S. Sanctions put China’s banks in a bind over Iran oil trade

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST
The United States is ramping up pressure on businesses helping Iran evade sanctions, threatening to cut them off from the American financial system. This has placed China in a difficult position. While Beijing may resist Washington’s demands, Chinese banks remain heavily dependent on access to the U.S. dollar and global financial networks. As tensions over Iran’s oil exports grow, China must balance its strategic ties with Tehran against the risks of facing U.S. financial penalties.