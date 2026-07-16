/U.S. Military introduces testosterone testing for troops over 30 | Pentagon's new health policy

The U.S. military has introduced annual testosterone deficiency screenings for service members aged 30 and above as part of its routine health evaluations. Announcing the initiative, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the program is intended to ensure troops maintain healthy testosterone levels so they can perform at their best. According to the Pentagon, service members found to have low testosterone will be offered voluntary hormone replacement therapy, with officials emphasizing that the initiative is focused on restoring natural hormone levels rather than providing artificial performance enhancement.