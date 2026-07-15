/U.S. Judge Dismisses $32.8 Billion Lawsuit Against Apple

A US federal judge has dismissed a $32.8 billion lawsuit against Apple that accused the company of failing to prevent child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from being stored and shared on iCloud. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of more than 2,600 alleged victims, claimed Apple should have done more to detect and block abusive content on its cloud platform. Plaintiffs also sought a court order requiring Apple to introduce stronger safeguards for iCloud. However, the California federal court ruled that Apple is protected under Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act, which generally shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content. The judge also noted that no current federal law requires Apple to proactively develop or deploy technology to detect and report child sexual abuse material.