/Twisha Sharma case: AIIMS Delhi submits key forensic report to CBI

A gymnastics belt that was allegedly not produced during actress-model Twisha Sharma's first post-mortem has now emerged as one of the most critical pieces of evidence in the investigation into her death. In a significant development, an AIIMS New Delhi medical board has submitted an 11-page forensic report to the Central Bureau of Investigation in a sealed cover. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, confirmed that the report had been submitted. Its contents remain confidential under court directions.