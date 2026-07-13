LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Twisha Sharma case: AIIMS Delhi submits key forensic report to CBI

Twisha Sharma case: AIIMS Delhi submits key forensic report to CBI

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 IST
A gymnastics belt that was allegedly not produced during actress-model Twisha Sharma's first post-mortem has now emerged as one of the most critical pieces of evidence in the investigation into her death. In a significant development, an AIIMS New Delhi medical board has submitted an 11-page forensic report to the Central Bureau of Investigation in a sealed cover. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, confirmed that the report had been submitted. Its contents remain confidential under court directions.

Trending Topics

trending videos