/Turkey-Israel Tensions Escalate As Ankara Hits Back At Netanyahu Over Erdogan Attacks

Turkey-Israel tensions are intensifying as Ankara delivers a strong response to Israeli criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish officials have reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause while accusing the Israeli government of targeting Erdogan with what they described as lies and slander. Turkish officials also sharply criticised the language used by Israel’s foreign ministry and accused the Netanyahu government of escalating tensions across the region. The latest war of words comes amid growing friction between Turkey and Israel over Syria. Israel has carried out strikes on Syrian military infrastructure, while concerns have grown over Turkey’s reported plans involving personnel, drones and air defence systems in northern Syria. The confrontation has added another layer to the wider West Asia crisis, with both Turkey and Israel increasingly viewing each other as strategic challenges. The political timing is also significant, with Israel heading toward a general election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long built his political image around national security, and Turkey is increasingly featuring in Israel’s political and security debate. The escalating rivalry raises a major question: could Syria become a new front in the wider West Asia conflict? Watch the latest updates on Turkey-Israel tensions, Erdogan, Netanyahu, Syria, Gaza and the rapidly changing geopolitical situation across West Asia.