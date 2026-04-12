/Trump Warns China Against Helping Iran With Aerial Defence Systems Allegedly

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 23:00 IST
US President Donald Trump has warned China of “big problems” if it supplies weapons to Iran, escalating tensions amid fragile US-Iran diplomacy and rising regional security concerns.
Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for Miami, Trump issued the warning in response to reports suggesting Beijing may be preparing to transfer military equipment to Tehran. “If China does that, China is going to have big problems,” he said, without offering further details.