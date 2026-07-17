/Trump suspends teleprompter operator over Kalshi betting allegations, White house says

President Donald Trump's longtime teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, is under investigation by federal regulators over alleged bets placed on prediction market platform Kalshi related to Trump's speeches. According to reports, Perez allegedly earned more than $90,000 in profits by predicting words and phrases Trump would mention during scheduled addresses. Kalshi flagged the trades as suspicious, froze most of the alleged profits, and referred the matter for review by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Perez, who has operated Trump's teleprompter since the 2016 presidential campaign, is now at the center of an investigation raising fresh concerns over insider information and prediction market trading