/Trump orders Lake Ontario to be renamed 'Lake America'

President Trump has signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," effective immediately — at least on US maps. The move comes as a trade war with Canada escalates, with 50% tariffs now hitting $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after talks collapsed. Signing the order beside a map with "Lake America" in bold red letters, Trump called Canada "the worst" to deal with on trade. Canada has already said it won't recognise the new name — echoing his 2025 renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.