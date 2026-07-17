/Trump election claims | US-Iran conflict | China AI push | Andy Burnham UK PM & Chile storm crisis

China's President Xi Jinping has called for stronger global cooperation on artificial intelligence, warning against restricting AI development through security concerns. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has revived claims about election vulnerabilities and alleged Chinese interference, calling for stricter voting rules. Tensions continue in West Asia as US forces launch fresh strikes on Iran, while Israel pushes for renewed ties with Saudi Arabia. Ukraine appoints a new acting defence minister as the war with Russia continues. In the UK, Andy Burnham is set to become the next prime minister after Labour's leadership transition. Severe weather hits Chile, leaving more than 500,000 people without power, while Netflix shares fall after a weaker revenue forecast.