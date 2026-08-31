LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /The undersea battle: Silent war enters new era as INS Nipun enters service

The undersea battle: Silent war enters new era as INS Nipun enters service

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 23:20 IST
The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Nipun, its second indigenous Diving Support Vessel, strengthening deep-sea diving and submarine rescue capabilities. With China expanding its underwater reach and Pakistan adding Chinese-origin Hangor-class submarines, India is building a wider undersea defence network combining submarines, sonar systems, anti-submarine warfare craft and deep-sea support vessels. This video explains how INS Nipun gives Indian navy a dedicated deep-sea diving and submarine rescue platform on the western seaboard.

Trending Topics

trending videos