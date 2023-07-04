Tesla’s stock soars by $57 billion

Tesla and Rivian automotive have experienced an impressive surge in their shares and second quarter deliveries. Tesla's shares skyrocketed by 7% following better-than-expected quarterly deliveries, proving CEO Elon Musk's strategy of boosting volumes through discounts is paying off. This surge lifted tesla's market value by a staggering 57 billion dollars to reach a remarkable 887 billion dollars. The company's stock has already more than doubled in value this year, far exceeding analysts' price targets.