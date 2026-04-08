/Telangana Declares Cancer a Notifiable Disease, Mandates Reporting Every Cancer Case

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 17:15 IST
In a major public health step, Telangana has declared cancer a notifiable disease, making it mandatory for hospitals and clinics to report every diagnosed case within 30 days. The move aims to strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure better planning of treatment and resources. Health facilities will now maintain dedicated cancer registers, helping the government build a clearer picture of the disease burden across the state and respond more effectively.