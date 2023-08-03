Tech firms permit ads for potentially harmful products in Kenya

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Tech platforms can censor advertisements or should there be a model obligation to check the validity of products that are being widely scaled and advertised? Meta, YouTube and Google are being accused of making massive profits by promoting harmful Health products for women in Kenya. Now these products claim to cure infertility and even prevent cervical cancer in some cases but is it really ethical to promote these kinds of products that actually have not shown results?

