/Tamil Nadu: Vijay unveils Olympic city dream for Chennai, eyes global sporting future

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 18:35 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 18:35 IST
Actor-politician Vijay has unveiled plans for an ambitious Olympic City in Chennai, just days after TVK announced a major revamp of its Sports City project. The proposed development aims to create world-class sporting infrastructure, including modern arenas, training facilities and venues capable of hosting international competitions. Supporters see the project as a bold vision to transform Chennai into a global sports destination, nurture young talent and strengthen India's sporting ecosystem ahead of future international events.