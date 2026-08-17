/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands probe after 3 Tamil men shot dead by Karnataka forest officials

Tensions have flared between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after three Tamil men were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on August 15. The department claims it was an anti-poaching operation where the men opened fire first, but locals dispute this, alleging the men were shot in the neck rather than restrained. TN CM Vijay called the incident a "massacre," demanding a high-level probe, while Karnataka CM Shivakumar has ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced compensation.