/Taiwan On Alert As Record Chinese Ships Raise Blockade Fears

China is significantly increasing maritime pressure around Taiwan, with a record number of Chinese vessels detected near the island as Taipei moves to strengthen its defenses. Taiwan’s Coast Guard says 244 Chinese vessels were detected around the main island in July, averaging nearly eight ships per day. The figure represents a sharp increase from 55 vessels in June and 30 in May. The surge has raised concerns among Taiwanese officials and analysts over whether China’s growing maritime presence could be more than a show of strength, including possible preparations for undersea warfare, maritime pressure or a future blockade. Another major concern is China’s military-civil fusion strategy, under which civilian maritime assets can potentially be requisitioned for national defense purposes. Analysts warn that commercial vessels could provide additional transport capacity during a potential military operation. Meanwhile, Taiwan is strengthening its own defenses. The island’s opposition-controlled parliament rejected a proposed $6.6 billion special drone budget, instead approving approximately $1.26 billion annually for military drones, amounting to around $7.6 billion over six years through regular budgets. Taiwan has also conducted a major military exercise involving more than 5,000 reservists across two brigades, highlighting Taipei’s growing focus on preparing for potential threats. The tensions stem from Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is part of China and its refusal to rule out the use of force to take control of the self-governed island. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and maintains that the People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan.