/Storm Bram to Cause Chaos Across the UK

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 14:34 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 14:34 IST
A powerful Atlantic storm, storm Bram, has been named and is poised to batter large parts of the UK and Ireland, with heavy rain, gale‑force winds and flood warnings issued across several regions.

