Singer Papon speaks to WION on Bihu, his journey as a singer and more

WION got the opportunity to talk to Indian singer Papon, Who for the past couple of weeks has been travelling all over the country, enthralling many with his performance. Papon hails from the state of Assam in India, which is popular for its Bihu music.Papon has a deep connection with Assam that he carries with him everywhere.Our exclusive conversation with the singer will reveal more.