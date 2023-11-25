Seychelles Foreign Minister Radegonde says that India had championed global south causes

Seychelles Foreign Minister Sylvestre Radegonde has termed India as the " champion of the causes and the concerns of the south" & lauded India's "sterling leadership" to the G20 grouping. Earlier in the week, the FM, who was on a 3-day India visit, held talks with external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar. In an exclusive interview with diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Radegonde emphasized the collaborative nature of India's development initiatives, stating, "India offers support, never imposes on anybody. It is for Seychelles to accept or not...we are happy in areas that are of our national interest, in our national interest to cooperate with India and continue in that." Both sides have been engaged in Defence as a key pillar of ties with India giving the Indian ocean island country with patrol vessels and Dornier aircraft. Radegonde noted the importance of India-installed coastal surveillance radar systems, stating, "These radars are placed in strategic positions around our territory and help us in the work that we need to do, monitoring that vast expanse of ocean that we have." He also spoke on the upcoming COP summit in Dubai and challenges of climate change.