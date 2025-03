Thousands of protesters, mostly students, gathered in Serbia's capital on Friday ahead of a planned weekend of large-scale anti-government demonstrations, with many traveling hundreds of miles on foot or by bike. President Aleksandar Vucic stated he had urged the police to exercise restraint but to arrest anyone causing trouble. "The state... will do everything to maintain peace. Those who threaten peace will be detained," he said during a news conference. The protests are expected to be the largest in decades. The nearly daily student protests, which began in December, were sparked by the deaths of 15 people when a roof collapsed at a railway station in Novi Sad on November 1, a tragedy that opponents attribute to corruption under Vucic's leadership.