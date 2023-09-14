Seattle cop makes racist remarks, laughing and downplaying death of an Indian student

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
A story that speaks of the brazen callousness of members of the police force there which seems to suggest that Indian lives just don't matter. A young Indian student from Andhra Pradesh was run over by a police cruiser as she was crossing the street in Seattle in January this year. The body camera recording in the aftermath of that Collision got some heartless and brutal comments.

