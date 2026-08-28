/SCO Summit: PM Modi to hold key bilateral talks with Putin, Xi & SCO leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to be among the most closely watched engagements. The summit comes at a crucial time for regional security, connectivity, economic cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts. Modi's visit is also aimed at strengthening India's ties with Central Asian nations and advancing New Delhi's diplomatic agenda ahead of key global summits.