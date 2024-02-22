Russia's Nuclear Anti-Satellite weapon sparks a scare in US amidst Ukraine War

At a time when the Russian war machine appears to be steadily gaining an upper hand on the battlefield, there was panic in Washington. At this moment, there are just 4 nations in the world - The United States, Russia, China & India have the capacity to shoot down satellites from space. Everything in the modern world, from communications such as phones, internet, radio and television, to navigation via GPS, to weather forecasting, to banking services, to agriculture, everything depends on satellites for its normal functioning. What is now being suspected is that Russia is now developing nuclear anti-satellite weapons. For which the western world led by the United States, at this moment has no counter to! So how does a nuclear anti-satellite weapon work? And what advantage do nuclear anti-satellite weapons have over their conventional counterparts? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.