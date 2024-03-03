Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy blames aid delay for Odesa deaths | US drops aid in war-torn Gaza
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Overnight Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa region killed at least seven people, authorities reported early Saturday. US President Joe Biden announced that the American military will start carrying out airdrops of food and supplies into Gaza in the coming days, joining other countries like France, Jordan and Egypt that have done the same. Watch to know more!