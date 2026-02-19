/Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Ousted Minister Rifts with Zelensky Over Failed Operation' | WION

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 18:00 IST
Ukraine’s dismissed defence minister has spoken about tensions with President Volodymyr Zelensky, shedding light on internal differences following the reported failure of Kyiv’s attack plan targeting Russia. The remarks add to ongoing debate over military strategy, leadership dynamics, and the broader direction of Ukraine’s war effort. The developments come at a critical stage in the conflict as battlefield and political pressures continue to mount.