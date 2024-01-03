videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launches missile attacks on Ukraine
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 03, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Putin vows revenge for strikes on Russia. The Russian missiles attacked homes near Kyiv, causing widespread damage. Watch the video to get more insights!
