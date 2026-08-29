/Russia-Ukraine War | Massive Russian Drone Wave Hits Kyiv | Double-Tap Attack Reported

Russia has launched another major wave of drone attacks across Ukraine, with strikes reported in the Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia and other areas as the Kremlin's aerial campaign intensifies. In the Kyiv region, Ukrainian authorities reported casualties and extensive damage to warehouses, homes, apartment buildings and vehicles. One warehouse worker said two Shahed drones struck the facility, with a second drone reportedly hitting after emergency crews arrived. Ukrainian officials described the incident as a possible double-tap attack targeting first responders. Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across Kyiv as authorities warned residents about worsening air quality following the attacks. In Zaporizhzhia, Russian drones reportedly struck a major shopping and home-improvement complex, triggering a massive fire that spread across thousands of square meters. Several people were reportedly injured, while rescue operations faced the threat of further attacks. The latest strikes are part of a wider Russian campaign targeting Ukrainian logistics, warehouses, distribution facilities and other infrastructure. On the eastern front, Ukrainian forces say Russian troops are positioned just several kilometres away from key defensive areas around the Donbas fortress belt, increasing pressure on the battlefield. Russia has also claimed that its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 512 Ukrainian drones across multiple Russian regions, Crimea and the Black Sea. Russian-installed authorities in Sevastopol also reported damage to a residential building and injuries.