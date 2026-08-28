/Russia fires mystery mobile ICBM | Putin's nuclear threat gets real

Russia has conducted a test launch of a mobile-based intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Moscow has not identified the ICBM used in the launch. The Russian Defence Ministry says the exercise tested the deployment, preparation and launch of the missile system and confirmed its tactical, technical and flight characteristics. We explain what the test reveals about Russia’s mobile strategic missile force, including the RS-24 Yars and RS-28 Sarmat, their ranges and why mobile launchers are an important part of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.