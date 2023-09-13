Russia ends discounts on fertilisers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
In a move that will add more pressure to India's import bill, Russia has stopped supplying fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (dap) at discounted prices. Instead, a Reuters report says that Russia is now supplying fertilisers at market prices.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos