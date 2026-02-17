/Russia Bombards Ukrainian Supply Lines, Weapons Depot in Odesa & Central Ukraine

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 22:15 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 22:15 IST
Russia reports intercepting 151 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, intensifying the ongoing conflict. The drone attacks targeted multiple regions, while Russia claims its air defenses successfully neutralized the threats.
The escalation comes amid continued fighting in eastern Ukraine, with both sides exchanging attacks and countermeasures. Civilians remain at risk, and international observers are closely monitoring the situation.