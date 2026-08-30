/RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Unity, Says ‘Humanity Is One’ In New York

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a Universal Oneness celebration event at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he spoke about unity, coexistence, religious diversity and humanity. During his address, Bhagwat said that a person who identifies as a Hindu but believes there should be no Muslims in Bharat does not truly understand Hinduism. He reiterated the idea that Muslims are an integral part of Indian society and highlighted a broader philosophy of universal brotherhood. Bhagwat also spoke about the diversity of religions and their different rituals and practices. He said that while religious paths may differ, humanity remains one and people ultimately seek the same divinity. Referring to the traditional Indian idea of unity, Bhagwat said that religions may be different but humanity is one, adding that truth is one even though people may understand and express it in different ways based on their experiences and beliefs. The RSS chief’s remarks also drew mixed reactions in New York, with protesters gathering outside Madison Square Garden and describing the event as a political stunt. Watch the full report on Mohan Bhagwat’s New York address, his remarks on Hinduism, Muslims, religious diversity, universal brotherhood, humanity and the reactions outside the event.