Rolling Stones to release their first album in 18 years with new song 'Angry'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
If you are a Rolling Stones fan, then yes this video is a must watch for you! The English rock band has announced their upcoming studio album and have also launched a new song called 'Angry' at a launch event in London.

