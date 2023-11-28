videos
Road to South Sudan 2024 polls | World Of Africa
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 28, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The United Nations is stressing that South Sudan must secure public confidence to ensure that its first post-independence elections in December 2024 will be held peacefully.
