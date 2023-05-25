Risks of catastrophic spillover of the Russia-Ukraine war

A senior US official say that it is highly likely that the Kremlin drone attack was part of a series of covert operations orchestrated by Ukraine's security services. While the White House is investigating whether arms given to Ukraine have been used in attacks in Russia's Belgorod. Also, now fresh leads suggest that at least two Ukrainians might be responsible for the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline explosions. The big question is, can the west really trust Volodymyr Zelensky when it comes to F-16s.