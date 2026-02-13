/RFK Jr Sparks Controversy After Revealing Past Cocaine and Heroin Use on Podcast

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ignited fresh controversy after openly recounting his past cocaine and heroin use during a podcast appearance He has spoken before about his struggles with addiction. In 1983, he was arrested for heroin possession in South Dakota. He has said that after his second arrest, he became sober and has stayed in recovery since then. During the interview, he also explained that he continued going to in-person recovery meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of attending virtually. His comments have sparked debate and strong reactions from the public.