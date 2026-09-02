/Revanth Reddy's 'bull vs pig' jibe at KCR sparks row, BJP demands apology

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked fresh controversy after making a "bull vs pig" comparison targeting BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), triggering sharp backlash. The remark has fueled an already bitter war of words between Congress and BRS in the state. The BJP has now stepped in, demanding a public apology from Revanth Reddy over the jibe, calling it unbecoming of a chief minister's office. This adds to a long list of controversial remarks Revanth has made against KCR and BRS leaders in recent months.