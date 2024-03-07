Red Sea's worst environmental catastrophe in a decade

The Rubymar, a UK-owned vessel, has sunk after a Houthi attack, carrying a staggering 21,000 tonnes of fertiliser. This disaster could spell catastrophic consequences for the region's marine ecosystem. The fertiliser, composed of ammonium phosphate sulphate, is leaking into the sea waters along with fuel. And now this is raising concerns of algal blooms that could lead to dead zones for marine life and starve coral reefs of light. Watch to know more!