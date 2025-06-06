RBI MPC Meeting | RBI MPC Unanimously Cuts Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points To 5.5%

The Reserve Bank of India delivered a powerful policy push this morning, announcing a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate—its third in a row—bringing it down to 5.5 per cent. In a surprise move, the RBI also slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, unleashing fresh liquidity into the banking system.