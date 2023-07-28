Ranveer Singh is the star of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Critically Speaking

Karan Johar's highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out! The film has an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt playing the titular roles. Ranveer plays Rocky, a Delhi Punjabi boy from a rich business family who falls in love with Rani, a sucessful journalist from a modern, liberal Bengali family. While the two want to make it work, they realise their families are starkly different and so they decide to swap places to understand each other's background. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Typical Karan Johar family drama, the film is mounted on a big scale. Does it work, though? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.