/Ram Temple Donation probe widens | SIT targets recruitment process, trust officials under scanner

The Ram Temple donation theft investigation has entered a new phase as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) widens its probe into recruitment practices, trust oversight, and administrative lapses. Investigators are examining how cash-counting staff were appointed after reports suggested that many employees were recruited through recommendations from trust office bearers and their associates. The SIT has arrested several individuals and is now scrutinizing the backgrounds of dozens of employees involved in counting devotees' donations. Preliminary findings reportedly highlight procedural lapses, security gaps, and inadequate supervision in the donation counting process.