Ram Mandir: Lord Ram has finally arrived in his abode: PM Modi in first address after inauguration

Lord Ram has finally arrived in his abode following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived: PM Modi. Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it, says PM Modi and added "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple. Today's sun is very special, todays date is not just a calendar date, but a new 'kal chakra'. Today after all the patience, we've got Shree Ram Temple.