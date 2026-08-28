/Raksha Bandhan celebrations across India: Children tie rakhi to PM Modi

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, marking the festival with a special interaction with children. Sharing his wishes on social media, Modi said the festival should deepen bonds of affection and harmony and bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. The celebration at the Prime Minister’s residence featured schoolchildren coming together for the traditional festival, highlighting the spirit of affection, togetherness and harmony associated with Raksha Bandhan. Watch this coverage for visuals from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Delhi, the Prime Minister’s interaction with schoolchildren, his message to the nation and the latest updates from Lok Kalyan Marg.