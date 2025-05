Rajasthan Royals has featured several youngsters who later emerged as superstars for the Indian Team. Be it the two-time World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan, their captain Sanju Samson or even the new rookie kid on the block, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who looks promising, especially after his maiden IPL hundred. Though RR had a stacked roster this time, with several Indian and overseas match winners, they failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, receiving flak over their auction failure.