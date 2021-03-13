Quad Summit: Commitment to quadrilateral cooperation reaffirmed

An extremely significant geopolitical event, the first-ever quad leader summit has concluded the quad has 4 members, United States, Australia, Japan, and India. In the face of growing economic competition from China, US president Joe Biden's administration has been putting greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region. At the Quad summit, the leaders from all four countries have pledged to work to ensure a free and open indo-pacific region. According to a joint statement released by the white house after the virtual summit, an in-person meeting has also been decided between the four nations, which will be held by the end of 2021. Quad nations will expand vaccine production.