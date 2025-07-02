Quad Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Says Perpetrators Must Be Brought To Justice

The Quad grouping – India, US, Australia and Japan – in a joint statement on Tuesday (Jul 1) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack on April 22nd in the Indian union territory of J&K by Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national. The terror attack was claimed by the "resistance front", a proxy outfit of the terror group, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) based in Pakistan and listed on the UN terror list.