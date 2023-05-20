Putin watches as U.S. endorses F-16 training | Kyiv's jet fleet is older than modern Ukraine itself

President joe biden told g7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes, including f-16s, to Ukraine; and will back efforts to train Kyiv's pilots. The U.S. Move signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv. Ukraine has repeatedly, and until recently, unsuccessfully pushed its Western supporters to agree to provide high-tech jets as it fights to fend off Russia's invasion. Momentum has been building for providing high-tech warplanes to Ukraine, but u.S. Support is key. Remember, Washington legally has to approve the re-export of u.S. Equipment purchased by allies. F-16 jets appear likely to join the list of other systems, such as tanks and long-range weaponry, that Ukraine's supporters have agreed to provide after initial reluctance. With depleted strength and dated aircraft, the Ukrainian air force is struggling. The Ukrainians fly Soviet-era jets like Sukhoi & MIGs. The country's current fleet of warplanes is older than modern Ukraine itself.