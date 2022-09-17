LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Live TV
Putin to Europe: If you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
Published: Sep 17, 2022, 11:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
President Vladimir Putin denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Read in App